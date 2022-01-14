Jill Biden Jokes If Eagles T-Shirt Will Fit After Finding One In Donation Bin During Tour Of Tornado Damage

Jill Biden joked whether a green Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt “might fit” after finding the top in a donation bin during her tour of tornado damage in Kentucky.

In the clip posted Friday on Twitter from WZTV Fox 17, the first lady can be seen at a FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, taking shirts out of large cardboard boxes and putting them on hangers. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

WATCH:

FLOTUS then runs across a green Eagles shirt and definitely sounded pleased as she joked, “This might fit.” (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

“It’s your team,” Kentucky Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie replied.

After she appeared to have a good laugh, Jill took the shirt and placed it on a hanger and added it to the grocery cart that she was hanging clothes on, a first lady pool report noted.

A White House correspondent also noted the exchange and tweeted out a picture of FLOTUS holding up the shirt to see how it would look.

It’s fair to say, the first lady will be donning some kind of merchandise for her team this weekend, when the Eagles take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in the NFL Wild Card round Sunday.