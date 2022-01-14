Entertainment

Single Spider-Man Comic Book Page Sells For Over $3 Million

Taylor Penley Contributor
A single-page Spider-Man comic art piece became the most expensive comic artwork ever sold after auctioning for a record $3.36 million Thursday.

Page 25 from 1984’s “Secret Wars No. 8” features the origin story behind the web-slinging superhero’s iconic black costume, according to Heritage Auctions.

Bidding for the page came on day one of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas, beginning at $330,000 but quickly rising and surpassing all existing comic art records with a $3.36 million final price,  The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Seth Rogen’s Ceramic Vase Sells For $10,000 At Art Auction).

Art teasing the debut appearance of superhero Wolverine in a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” previously held the record for highest-grossing interior comic page after selling for $657,250, the outlet added.

Page 24 from “Secret Wars No. 8” raked in $288,000 moments earlier on the same day, bringing the total for two pages from the same comic to $3,648,000, Heritage said.

A surviving copy of “Action Comics No. 1,” which features the debut of Superman, also auctioned for $3.18 million at the event Thursday, putting it among the most expensive books ever sold, the AP added.