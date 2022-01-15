UCLA Football Coach Chip Kelly Agrees To A Four-Year Extension, Will Reportedly Earn $4.7 Million Annually

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly has agreed to a big extension.
The Bruins announced Friday night that Kelly has agreed to a four-year extension that will go through the 2025 season.
According to Kyle Bonagura, Kelly will make $4.7 million annually under his new deal.
Before Kelly arrived at UCLA, it looked like Kelly’s career was sliding in the wrong direction after he flamed out in the NFL.
Then, he took over the Bruins and while he didn’t have overnight success, he’s clearly made them back into a competitive program.
Now, the Bruins have rewarded him with a new deal.. Honestly, getting Chip Kelly at only $4.7 million is a hell of a bargain.
That’s not much money for someone who has had his success and for a guy who brings a big spotlight to the program.
It should be interesting to see how he does in the coming years. Clearly, he has UCLA trending up, and he’s now not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.