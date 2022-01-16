Editorial

REPORT: The Dolphins Plan On Keeping Tua Tagovailoa As The Team’s Starting QB

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 27: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins reportedly plan on sticking with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have “the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miami recently fired head coach Brian Flores, and it now looks like they’re all in on the former Alabama star.

Seeing as how the Dolphins burned a very high pick on Tua, they might as well try to ride with him for another season.

He’s young, has shown some serious flashes and there’s no reason to jump ship right now.

However, being committed to Tua no matter what also doesn’t make a ton of sense. There has to be a line drawn for what is expected out of him.

If he can’t meet a high standard of excellence after three seasons in the league, it has to be time to look elsewhere. Tying your fate to an unproven quarterback is a great way to sink your franchise.

You have to have the freedom to cut a guy loose if it’s necessary.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for the Dolphins, but for the time being, it seems like Tua is still their guy.