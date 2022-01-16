REPORT: The Dolphins Plan On Keeping Tua Tagovailoa As The Team’s Starting QB

The Miami Dolphins reportedly plan on sticking with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have “the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Dolphins embark on their search for a head coach with the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him. My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: https://t.co/4Igrx6SqlU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

Miami recently fired head coach Brian Flores, and it now looks like they’re all in on the former Alabama star.

The organization’s belief in Tua as their starter is considered significant, and it appears the search for a flashy replacement is over. https://t.co/PxO5HPzhMv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

Seeing as how the Dolphins burned a very high pick on Tua, they might as well try to ride with him for another season.

He’s young, has shown some serious flashes and there’s no reason to jump ship right now.

The Dolphins expect Tua Tagovailoa to start during the 2022 season, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/bJWxv7KnFX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 15, 2022

However, being committed to Tua no matter what also doesn’t make a ton of sense. There has to be a line drawn for what is expected out of him.

If he can’t meet a high standard of excellence after three seasons in the league, it has to be time to look elsewhere. Tying your fate to an unproven quarterback is a great way to sink your franchise.

You have to have the freedom to cut a guy loose if it’s necessary.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for the Dolphins, but for the time being, it seems like Tua is still their guy.