Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off New Look In Silver Backless Chainmail Top With Fringes

Emily Ratajkowski definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed off her new look rocking bangs while wearing a backless top and pants combo.

The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in the pictures she posted Sunday on Instagram. The snaps show her going braless in a barely-there silver chainmail top with fringes that went down to her feet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the look with loose hair, black pants, silver high heels and a silver clutch. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

In a second photo, the swimsuit model poses for a close-up of her new do and revealing look. She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Twenty twenty too.”

Ratajkowski previously didn’t sport bangs in any other pictures she’s posted on her social media account for at least the last the last few years.

The supermodel often wows at various events and shares the pictures on her social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.