Philadelphia Eagles Fan Gets Obliterated In A Brutal Fight In Viral Video

A Philadelphia Eagles fan had a very bad Sunday when his team lost to the Buccaneers.

In a video tweeted by @NotJasonLicht, a man wearing an Eagles jersey at the playoff game got absolutely pulverized in a fight in brutal fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The video truly needs to be seen in order to be believed. Give it a watch below.

On the scoreboard and the streets pic.twitter.com/0mpnbZZS9K — DillyDillyFuckPhilly (@NotJasonLicht) January 16, 2022

I think it’s safe to say that the fireworks off the field during the Wild Card round were nearly as exciting as the fireworks on the field!

Not only did we get a bunch of great football to enjoy, but we’ve now seen multiple videos of people beating the absolute hell out of each other.

Honestly, it’s hard to even call this one a fight. This was simply a video of a guy getting destroyed in a fashion we rarely see.

He was on the ground and that dude was still beating the hell out of him. At some point, somebody has to intervene. It looked like a police officer eventually showed up, but shouldn’t that have happened a hell of a lot sooner?

People need to learn how to take a deep breath and relax. Brawling in the stands isn’t worth it!