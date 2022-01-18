Gov. Youngkin Has Asked His AG To Investigate Loudoun Schools. This Is What They May Find Out

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked his attorney general, Jason Miyares, to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools on Saturday amid ongoing allegations that the district covered up sexual assaults.

In a 12-minute clip from the Daily Caller’s “Indoctrination Nation” documentary, the Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese discussed Scott Smith, a Loudoun County parent who claimed his teenage daughter was assaulted in the girls bathroom of her school by a “gender fluid” male student. Smith and his family sued Loudoun County Public Schools over the alleged assault and his subsequent arrest after he attended a school board meeting in June 2021 that became heated. Coglianese also discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland directing the FBI in an October 2021 memo to “use its authority” against parents who threaten or use violence against public school officials.