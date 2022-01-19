Editorial

Dak Prescott Apologizes For Giving ‘Credit’ To Cowboys Fans For Throwing Stuff At The Refs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott has apologized for comments he made after the Cowboys lost to the 49ers.

Following the embarrassing loss to the 49ers, fans threw trash down on the field as the refs and some players ran off.

When the team’s starting quarterback was informed the fans were aiming for the refs, he told the media, “A credit to them then.”

Now, he wants people to know he didn’t truly mean it!

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” Prescott tweeted Tuesday night.

Below is a live look at what I assume Dak’s attitude was like while typing out this tweet.

Honestly, this is a bit weak from Dak. If you’re going to rip the refs, you might as well stand by it. Don’t apologize for your authentic feelings.

Keep it real, and keep it honest. The Cowboys lost, he was upset and he wasn’t happy with the refs. Should he have said it? Probably not, but it’s not the end of the world that he did.

We need more honesty from our athletes, not less. Now, Dak will probably not be as open going forward out of fear of being punished.

He shouldn’t have apologized and it’s disappointing that he did. Take a stand and stick with it, Dak!