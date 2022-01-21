Cal Football Coach Justin Wilcox Agrees To A Big Extension

Cal football coach Justin Wilcox is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The Golden Bears announced late Thursday afternoon that Wilcox has agreed to an extension through the 2027 season with the program.

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

This is a great call by the Golden Bears. There aren’t a ton of solid coaches in college football and when you find one, you have to lock them down.

That’s exactly what Cal has now down with Wilcox for the next six seasons. If you’re a fan of the Golden Bears, you have to be very happy right now!

Cal is a notoriously difficult place to win at. Yet, Wilcox has consistently made the Golden Bears competitive.

Have they been dominant? No, but he’s had two winning seasons since 2018, which is a lot for Cal. Clearly, the people running the show are happy with the direction of things. If they weren’t, he wouldn’t have gotten an extension.

Now, it’s time for him to go out and prove he deserved it!