Oldest Person In The US Dies At 115

The oldest person living in the U.S. died Monday, Jan. 17, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Thelma Sutcliffe was born on October 1. 1906 in Omaha, making her 115 years old and 108 days when she died in hospice care, NBC reported. (RELATED: Oldest WWII Veteran In America Dies At The Age Of 112)

“She passed very peacefully,” Luella “Lou” Mason, Sutcliffe’s longtime friend, told the Omaha World-Herald. “It was just time.”

As of April 17, 2021, Sutcliffe became the oldest living person in the U.S., Robert Young, director of the Gerontology Research Group’s Supercentenarian Research and Database Division, told NBC. Young said in October, Sutcliffe was the fifth-oldest person in the world.

Sutcliffe celebrated her birthday in October at Brighton Gardens senior living center, her residence, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Young told NBC Sutcliffe survived cancer twice and had a positive attitude about life, never appearing to be “worried about anything.”

The oldest U.S.-born person in the world is now Maria Branyas Morera, who lives in Spain, NBC reported. “I’m not completely sure whether she decided to keep her American citizenship or not,” Young told NBC.

The oldest-living person ever died Nov. 22 in the Philippines at 124-years old, CNN reported.

