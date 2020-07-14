103-Year-Old Guy Becomes Oldest Person To Ever Go Skydiving Out Of An Airplane

A 103-year-old man has become the oldest person to ever go skydiving after doing so in honor of his grandson’s graduation.

Al Blaschke, who first celebrated turning 100 years old by jumping out of an airplane in 2017, decided it was time to try it again in honor of Kevin Blaschke’s graduation from college, according to ABC News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“I never thought I would be around this long,” Blaschke shared with the outlet. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“It was awesome to be able to jump out of an airplane with my grandpa,” Kevin shared in the clip. “Him breaking the world record was just icing on the cake.”

Al and his grandson made the historic jump at Skydive Spaceland in San Marcos, Texas, plunging 14,000 feet out of the plane.

According to the outlet:

Guinness currently lists the oldest person to ever tandem parachute jump as Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges, who was 103 years and 129 days old when she went skydiving in Washington state in 2019.

People magazine reached out to Guinness, who said they were aware of Al’s attempt and were working on reviewing evidence to verify it.

Blaschke was born on January 4th, so once verified, he would just beat out Hodges in terms of days old.

What’s even more impressive than taking the jump, is that this man has survived the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and now COVID-19. Congratulations!