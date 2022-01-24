Bob Costas Rips The Fact The Winter Olympics Are Being Held In China

Bob Costas is not impressed by the fact the upcoming Olympics are being held in China.

The winter games are set to get underway in China in just under two weeks, and Costas tore into the IOC for bringing the event back to the communist dictatorship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Costas said the following during a recent CNN appearance, according to Poynter:

We should preface this by saying that no one could have anticipated COVID, no matter what the venue is, but the IOC deserves all of the disdain and disgust that comes their way for going back to China yet again. They were in Beijing in 2008. They go to Sochi in 2014. They’re shameless about this stuff. And so, this takes place not only amid COVID, as did the Tokyo Games of a year ago. But as you mention, the restrictions on press freedom and the sense that everyone there is being monitored in some way.

Good for Costas for going after China and the people who agreed to put the Olympics in a country with an oppressive regime.

Let’s remember that China is a country that tramples all over human rights and crushes ethnic minorities. Yet, the IOC has no problem going to China and dumping money into the pockets of the CCP.

REPORT: Olympic Athletes Have Been Told To Stay Silent On Human Rights Violations While Competing In China https://t.co/oM2gV7IOkW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2022

The question is why is Costa one of the few people willing to stand up to China and say what needs to be said? Folks, athletes are being told to not speak out against China and human rights violations while competing!

What are we doing here? Why are we even sending our athletes if that’s the case.

Olympic athletes have been told to not criticize China’s horrific record on human rights while competing. How cowardly have people become? If you we can’t tell the truth about China, we shouldn’t even be going! The CCP’s horrific crimes must be exposed. pic.twitter.com/mPy4uKMgGu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2022

We can’t bow down to China, and everyone should be speaking out against the fact the CCP is going to benefit from the Olympics. It’s disgusting.