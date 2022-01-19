REPORT: Olympic Athletes Have Been Told To Stay Silent On Human Rights Violations While Competing In China

Athletes competing in the Olympics in China have been warned about speaking up about human rights.

According to Reuters, athletes competing in the Olympic games being hosted by the communist dictatorship have been told to stay silent about the crimes of the CCP and the trampling of human rights. China has a horrific record on human rights, most notably against the Uyghurs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA Owner Makes Insane Comments About China Oppressing The Uyghurs https://t.co/mRmg6Fq2pC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2022

“There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes. Silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns. So we’re advising athletes not to speak up. We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home,” director general of the Global Athlete group Rob Koehler told athletes in a seminar, according to the same report.

Athletes traveling to next month’s #Beijing2022 Olympics were warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch https://t.co/5dmkwk8PZ6 pic.twitter.com/geLq3w8rnu — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2022

The obvious question that has to be asked here is if we’re so nervous about what might happen if athletes speak out, why are we even sending them?

If there is legitimate concern for their safety if they speak out against the CCP, which seems to be the case, maybe we shouldn’t be sending our athletes to China.

Should America boycott the Olympics in China? I spoke with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan, and he gave a very interesting answer. pic.twitter.com/QowHfKmUIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

What are we going to do if China takes an American athlete into custody like what happened in Brazil with our swimmers? Will our government have the guts to do anything necessary to free them? I’m not sure that’s a conversation any of us want to have.

If you can’t take a stand for human rights, then you have no business being in the public eye. It’s that simple, and if we’re terrified of what might happen in China, we shouldn’t be going.

An NBA owner claims he doesn’t give a damn about China steamrolling human rights and oppressing the Uyghurs. Once again, the NBA bows down to the communist dictatorship. It’s disgusting beyond words. The NBA should be ashamed! pic.twitter.com/PzoNQNKnNC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

