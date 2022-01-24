Michigan Woman Discovers $3 Million Dollars In Lottery Winnings In Her Spam Folder

A Michigan woman discovered millions of dollars in winnings after scouring her spam folder looking for a missing email, Michigan Lottery Connect reported Friday.

Laura Spears, 55, after finding the email filed as spam, went to the Michigan Lottery website to confirm the winnings to find out that, she was in fact, a millionaire, according to Michigan Lottery Connect. (RELATED: Man Says He’s Going To Buy A Mustang And Five Kilos Of Cocaine If He Wins The Lottery During Hilarious Interview)

Spears had correctly matched the required five numbers in Michigan Lottery’s Dec. 31 lottery draw to win one million dollars, but opted into the “Megaplier” for $1, which multiplied her winnings by 3, the Michigan Lottery news website said.

If she had matched the five white balls and the golden mega ball, she would have won the $376 million dollar jackpot, Newsweek reported.

Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize! ➡️ https://t.co/ZmCSxPDQR8 pic.twitter.com/HjFeLrL8kR — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) January 21, 2022

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

She travelled to the lottery headquarters in Lansing, Michigan, to collect her prize. She told the staff she planned to distribute the winnings amongst her family and retire early, Michigan Lottery Connect reported.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears said.

Oct. 22 2021 was the last time anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot.