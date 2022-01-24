Editorial

Watch The Preview For Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘Murderville’

Murderville (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IBi7gN2THE)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Murderville” looks pretty funny.

The plot of the series with Will Arnett, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound interesting, just wait until you catch the preview below!

I can only speak for myself, but I think this looks funny as all hell. Add in the fact that the celebrity guests are all great, and I’m not sure how it couldn’t be awesome.

We’re talking about Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch and more! What an incredible ensemble of random people.

Whether it’s a comedian or a former NFL superstar, I’m down to find out how they improvise in this series.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Murderville” starting February 6. I think there’s a very good chance that I’ll be checking it out!