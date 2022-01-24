Watch The Preview For Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘Murderville’

Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Murderville” looks pretty funny.

The plot of the series with Will Arnett, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy."

Does that sound interesting, just wait until you catch the preview below!

I can only speak for myself, but I think this looks funny as all hell. Add in the fact that the celebrity guests are all great, and I’m not sure how it couldn’t be awesome.

Solving crimes is hard. Improv

comedy is harder.

Huge thanks to our partner @BigTomD !!

Excited for for people to finally see all 6 episodes of Murderville stream February 3rd, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/5cx0CEQ709 — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) January 24, 2022

We’re talking about Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch and more! What an incredible ensemble of random people.

Whether it’s a comedian or a former NFL superstar, I’m down to find out how they improvise in this series.

Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! pic.twitter.com/B3ceg1ZREI — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “Murderville” starting February 6. I think there’s a very good chance that I’ll be checking it out!