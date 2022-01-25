‘He’ll Be Fired’: Joy Behar Says Doocy’s ‘Going To Lose His Job’ Because He Wasn’t ‘Clutching His Pearls’ After Biden ‘Apologized’

Joy Behar said Fox News reporter Peter Doocy will “be fired” by the network because he “wasn’t clutching his pearls” after President Joe Biden “apologized” for calling him a “stupid son-of-a-bitch.”

During a Tuesday panel discussion on “The View,” the co-hosts talked about Biden cursing out Doocy on a hot-mic after he asked if “inflation” was a “political liability” for the White House in 2022. Behar said she thinks Doocy is going to “lose his job at Fox” now that he [POTUS] has “apologized.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

Whoopi suggests Biden gave “it back” to Peter Doocy the way he deserved.

“Doocy says “it’s good, I’m thankful that Biden apologized,'” the co-host added. “And he’s not clutching his pears and yelling about it. And he’ll be fired for it.”

Later, Behar said it points out “the difference between” Trump and Biden.

“Let us not forget, Trump said the press is the enemy of the people,” the co-host explained. “Even Chris Wallace acknowledged that in 2019. He said ‘I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history. Okay, so he [Biden] said stupid SOB he says, it’s nothing compared to what Trump said or did.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked whether Biden was just “giving it to” Doocy the way he should “get it back” or “shouldn’t give it back.” Sunny Hostin said while she thought the comments were “sort of beneath the dignity of the presidency,” what Biden did was different from President Donald Trump because he “called and he apologized.”

Doocy said Biden called him Monday night and the two shared some kind words. He also said the president told him, “it’s nothing personal, pal.” Doocy made a point to suggest that the president didn’t actually apologize.