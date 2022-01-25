Jim Tressel Says Jim Harbaugh Is A ‘One Star’ Coach When It Comes To Winning And Losing

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel had some harsh words about Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan and Harbaugh are coming off their best season in well north of a decade. They won the B1G, beat Ohio State and played in the College Football Playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the former leader of the Buckeyes isn’t impressed with Harbaugh.

Tressel said the following about Harbaugh’s legacy while speaking on the “1 Star Recruit” podcast, according to 247Sports:

Because of his lack of winning in The Game and lack of winning in the postseason, that makes it tougher to have a win-loss legacy. I really don’t know what his legacy is with his student-athletes and what the relationships are and so forth. And that’s the ones that last the longest anyway. The public is going to assess – as they should – the win-loss records. But the impact that you have with your students, that’s really what your record is and honestly I’m not sure what those relationships are. So, I guess I’ve got to give him a one star on the win-loss thing.

I’m certainly not a defender of Ohio State or Michigan, but these comments are kind of stupid from Tressel.

Let’s not forget that Tressel was run out of Columbus because of the scandals that had engulfed the program. He might not want to be the guy out there pointing fingers at other guys calling them one star coaches.

That would seem to be a very foolish and short-sighted thing to do.

Now, is Harbaugh a superstar at the college level? No, he’s not, but he’s far from terrible. He’s 61-24 during his time with the Wolverines.

If you take out the 2020 COVID-19 season, he’s 59-20 through six seasons. That means his average record is 9.8-3.3. So, realistically, he goes 10-3 on average. Sometimes, he does better and sometimes he does worse.

So to pretend like he can’t coach and win is just wrong, and I say that as someone who thinks most Michigan fans are delusional.