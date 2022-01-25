The Rams Upsetting The Buccaneers Averaged 38.14 Million Viewers On NBC

The Rams upsetting the Buccaneers 30-27 put up some huge TV ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams beating Tom Brady and the Bucs averaged a staggering 38.14 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s an 11% increase over the same time slot in 2020, according to the same report.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The NFL had another big game and the TV ratings were through the roof!

We’ve seen this movie before, and at this point, you’re just choosing to be ignorant if you’re not paying attention to the ratings.

Anyone who says business isn’t booming for the NFL is a moron. It’s that simple. You don’t have to like the NFL, but you can’t deny the numbers.

The TV ratings have been massive all season long and as we continue through the playoffs, I expect the numbers to continue to be big.

With three games left before the 2021-2022 season in the books, I can’t wait to see what we get!