Tom Brady Appears To Hint That He’s Going To Retire

It sounds like there’s a very real chance Tom Brady might retire.

The Buccaneers were bounced from the playoffs this past weekend after losing at home to the Rams, and everyone now wants to know if Brady has played his last game.

Judging from some recent comments, it sounds like he might have.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” Brady said when talking about his family and future on the “Let’s Go” podcast, according to Rick Stroud.

Tom Brady on his Let’s Go podcast about his wife and family and football. “It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 25, 2022

Right after losing to the Rams, Brady pretty much told the media nothing about his future plans, but it now sounds like he’s certainly leaning one way.

If this is the end of the road for Brady, it’s been a hell of a career.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.” Tom Brady assesses their loss, and discusses his future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/XvlsCopqn3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2022

The man has won seven Super Bowl rings and has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the league.

If he decides it’s time to hang up his cleats, then he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. He should just do it and ride off into the sunset.

Will fans be disappointed? For sure, but he doesn’t owe anyone anything at this point. It’s his life and he has to do what’s best for himself.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Brady as we have them. It’s going to be fascinating to see what he decides to do.