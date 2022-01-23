Matthew Stafford Leads The Rams To An Insane Win Over Tom Brady And The Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford and the Rams are one game away from the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers tied their NFC divisional round game against the Rams 27-27 with under a minute to play, and that's when Stafford went to work.

The former Detroit Lions superstar bombed the ball deep to Cooper Kupp and spiked it with just seconds remaining.

The Rams then rushed their field goal unit out there and kicked the game winner to advance to the NFC championship.

What an absolutely awesome game for Stafford. The Rams did everything they could to throw the game away, but Stafford simply refused to lose.

He threw for 322 yards, had three total touchdowns and he’s now one win away from the Super Bowl. As a football fan and a supporter of the Lions, I couldn’t be happier.

It’s about damn time the rest of the world realized just how great Stafford is as a quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is one of the most under-appreciated QBs in NFL history. Gutsy as all hell. As a Lions fan, I’m glad the rest of the country is finally getting to see how awesome he is as a player. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 23, 2022

I’m all in on the Rams, folks. I’m all in! Let’s go get Stafford his first ring!