Apple Files Restraining Order Against Woman Stalking, Harassing CEO Tim Cook

Apple was granted a restraining order against a woman allegedly stalking and harassing CEO Tim Cook after she sent him threatening emails.

Julia Lee Choi, a 45-year-old Virginia woman, is accused of stalking Cook for over a year, trespassing on his property and sending the Apple CEO images of loaded firearms, The Mercury News reported, citing court filings.

Apple filed its request for the restraining order on Thursday, and the order was granted Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The company reportedly described Choi’s behavior as “erratic, threatening, and bizarre” and said it believed she “may be armed.”

Choi repeatedly posted on social media claiming that she was the wife of Cook and saying he was the father to her children, posting social media messages in late 2020 claiming the two had a romantic relationship, according to The Mercury News. Choi also showed up at Cook’s California residence in October 2021 and demanded to speak to the Apple CEO.

Choi sent Cook hundreds of emails and messages between late October and mid-November 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported, which Apple reportedly alleged were threatening and highly disturbing. (RELATED: Apple CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Phoned Pelosi To Warn Her Against Antitrust Bills)

“My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!” one email read, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In mid-December 2021, Choi emailed Cook and demanded hundreds of millions of dollars, The Mercury News reported.

A hearing on the matter will take place on March 29, according to The Mercury News.

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

