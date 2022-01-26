Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Says America Is The Greatest Country On Earth

Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant has a lot of love for the USA.

I recently sat down with the former operator in The Unit for a lengthy interview about a lot of different subjects, and one of the things that we talked about was American exceptionalism.

Specifically, I asked Chris if he believed America is the greatest country on the planet and what he has to say to young people who seem to hate the country they call home.

Unsurprisingly, VanSant said America is “unequivocally” the greatest country on Earth, and he added that it “irritates” him to “no end” when he hears people pretend like the USA is a terrible place. You can listen to his full comments below.

I love these comments from VanSant, and I’m sure most of you reading this agree with him when he says we live in the greatest country the world has ever seen.

No country is perfect, but we’ve made one hell of a massive effort to do our best. I’d say it’s worked out pretty well compared to the rest of the globe.

What’s it like to be on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein? Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant was on the mission to snatch the deposed dictator, and 60 pounds of fish played a crucial role! Find out how it all went down here: pic.twitter.com/SD3FdX6M3e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 25, 2022

If you haven’t watched the full interview, I suggest that you do because Chris has a lot of fascinating thoughts to share, and make sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments below.