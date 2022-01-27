Engineering Manager Amy Schneider Loses For First Time On ‘Jeopardy!’ Ending Historic Streak

Amy Schneider’s 40-game win streak on “Jeopardy!” came to an end Wednesday evening.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, lost to Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma during the final round of Jeopardy after failing to give a response to the answer: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” Talsma correctly answered with “Bangladesh” and increased his total winnings to $29,600, while Schneider’s fell to $19,600, according to USA Today.

Schneider accomplished the second-longest winning streak in history.

After a 40-game streak and $1,382,800 in winnings, Amy Schneider’s historic run comes to an end. See what the super champ had to say about her time on Jeopardy! https://t.co/Y1Lvthf9r4 pic.twitter.com/S8HayI4NbY — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 27, 2022

“He deserved it, he did a great job. You know, it’s hard to be that sad when I’ve done so much better than I expected,” Schneider said in an interview Thursday with Good Morning America (GMA). “I could never be disappointed in winning that many games.”

Schneider is one of four contestants to surpass $1 million in regular-season earnings with a total of $1,382,800 and will compete in the next Tournament of Champions, according to ABC News. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy’ Says Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Continue Hosting Duties Until July 2022)

“It’s going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun,” Schneider told GMA.