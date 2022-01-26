Fauci Receives Honor From Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was named a 2022 Portrait of a Nation Honoree by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.

In a statement, the museum said the Portrait of a Nation Award is awarded to those “who embody creativity, individuality, excellence, and service to the people of our country.”

The museum also awarded this honor to six others, including chef and humanitarian José Andrés, record producer Clive Davis, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, President of the Children’s Defense Fund Marian Wright Edelman and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. These seven awardees will be honored at a gala November 12.

Fauci and the other award winners were also announced on the museum’s official Twitter account.

Meet our 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees! This fall we celebrate: José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams with the Portrait of a Nation Award. #PortraitOfaNation pic.twitter.com/PFAKDSxNqu — National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) January 26, 2022

The gala will be a time to "celebrate seven remarkable individuals for their transformational impact on the nation's history, development, and culture" who have "made contributions across diverse fields and have demonstrated a significant commitment to service, and the values of creativity, individuality, insight, and inquiry," according to the statement.

When asked about how he felt about the honor, Fauci said that “it is one of the most humbling of all the recognition that I’ve gotten,” according to the Washington Post.

Fauci previously commented on the attention he had received since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “You can’t take that stuff seriously and start to think you’re a celebrity…when you start to think that you get into trouble,” he said.

The November gala will be “a moment to pay gratitude to people who have made the world a better place” according to Kim Sajet, the Washington Post reported.