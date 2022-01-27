‘Pro Choice’ Hollywood Star Evangeline Lilly Hits Back Hard Against Vaccine Mandates

Superstar Evangeline Lilly spoke out hard against vaccine mandates Thursday, saying that she was “pro-choice” even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the 42-year-old Canadian actress captioned her Instagram post Thursday.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society, under any threat whatsoever,” she added.

"This is not the way," Lilly continued. "This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."

The Marvel star's post included a black and white shot that appeared to be taken from the 30,000 strong rally held in Washington, D.C., over the weekend — a "Defeat The Mandates" event.

The superstar actress closed out her post with a series of hashtags that included “#medicalchoice, #medicalfreedom” and “#bodilyautonomy.” She also included the hashtag of the march and she wrote that she stands with those protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the United States and Canada.

The “Lost” star made a post in March of 2020 that it was “business as usual” and wasn’t self-quarantining, Huffington Post noted.

She later apologized for refusing to self-quarantine at the start of the pandemic, CNN noted.