Governor Holds Up Dog’s Butt During State Of The State, Tells Bette Midler To ‘Kiss Her Hiney’

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held up his dog’s butt Thursday at the end of his State of the State address.

Justice’s comments were directed towards actress Bette Midler and others who have doubted West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice had a message for those who doubted West Virginia in his State of the State address.https://t.co/uhY6pjRra7 — WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) January 28, 2022

“They told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice said. “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

Midler bashed West Virginia and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a tweet over Manchin’s lack of support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

“He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out,” Midler tweeted.

Midler received harsh criticism for the tweet and has since apologized.

Justice’s dog, named BabyDog, has become a celebrity in West Virginia. Justice created a COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes called “Do It For BabyDog” to incentivize residents to get vaccinated. (RELATED: West Virginia Governor Said He Wanted To ‘Pee And Throw Up’ Thinking About The Delta Variant)

Justice previously brought out a pile of bull manure during a live press conference to show state lawmakers what they thought of the state’s budget in 2017, according to WV Metro News.

“We don’t have a nothing burger today, and we don’t have a mayonnaise sandwich,” Justice said in 2017. “What we have is nothing more than bunch of political bull you-know-what.”