Michael Avenatti Presses Stormy Daniels About Prison Rape, Paranormal Comments In Trial

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti confronted former client Stormy Daniels on the stand Friday during his trial at a federal court in Manhattan.

Avenatti faces allegations that he swindled the adult film star out of almost $300,000 in revenue from book sales, the New York Post reported. Avenatti had represented Daniels starting in 2018. Daniels attempted to free herself from a nondisclosure agreement and go public on the details of an affair she allegedly had with former President Donald Trump in 2006.

“On Sept. 27, 2019 … You stated that I was ‘f—ing myself pretty nice and hard and that when I go to prison, there will be a long line of people to ass-rape me,” Avenatti asked Daniels, who neither denied making the statement nor recalled every saying it, during the trial Friday.

Avenatti also confronted Daniels about a social media statement she had made concerning a brand of sex lubricant he could use while in prison. “You suggested you could put Tabasco sauce in the lube and bring it to me in prison, so I could be anally raped,” Avenatti said, according to the New York Post.

Daniels did not deny making the statement, the outlet reported.

Avenatti also questioned Daniels on statements she had made about her alleged supernatural powers and an ability to speak with the dead. Daniels has said that she can read Tarot cards, as well as see through the walls of a house, the New York Post reported.

Daniels agreed with Avenatti’s statement that she believed herself to be a “medium,” someone who, in her own words, can communicate with “non-living” spirits, according to the outlet.

Avenatti is facing charges that he had two installments of book payments meant for Daniels wired instead to a bank account he controlled. Daniels and her legal counsel have revealed text messages that show Daniels asking for the money multiple times, the New York Post reported.

Avenatti maintains his innocence against charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Avenatti and Daniels first launched into fame during the presidency of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s since disbarred attorney Michael Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 of hush money to silence rumors of an affair between Daniels and the then-president. (RELATED: Goon On Goon Violence: Michael Avenatti And Michael Cohen Go At It)

During this time, media personalities such as Joy Behar of ABC’s “The View” and MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle hailed Avenatti as a hero, with Behar even saying that Avenatti was, “the savior of the Republic.” Ana Navarro echoed Behar’s effusive praise, telling the now-disgraced lawyer, “You’re like the Holy Spirit.” Others, such as CNN’s Brian Stelter, hoped Avenatti would run for president.

Avenatti has also been convicted of attempting to swindle Nike out of $25 million, for which he has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.