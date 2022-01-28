26-Year-Old Biological Male Sentenced To Girls’ Juvie For Molesting A Child After Coming Out As Trans

An adult biological male child molester will be housed in a juvenile detention facility for girls because he began identifying as a woman after being taken into custody, according to Fox News.

#HannahTubbs recently pleaded guilty to molesting a girl in a woman’s bathroom 8 years ago, when she was 17. At the time, she identified as male and went by James. She did not identify as female until after she was taken into custody, prosecutors say https://t.co/BI53dAof6t — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) January 28, 2022

William Tubbs, a 26-year old who now goes by “Hannah,” pled guilty to molesting a 10-year-old girl when he was two weeks shy of 18, Fox News reported. Prosecutors said that Tubbs grabbed the 10-year-old victim by the throat, locked her in a bathroom stall and put his hands down her pants, Fox News reported.

Tubbs did not claim to be a woman until after he was taken into custody for the attack, prosecutors told Fox News. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. (RELATED: Expert Says Pedophiles Can ‘Do Better’)

“This clearly shows you the dangerous aspect of the blanket policies of George Gascón,” prosecutor Jon Hatami told the Los Angeles Times. “Here you have a person who has committed at least two separate sexual assaults of young girls who is now 26 years old and has a history of violent conduct in the past. This is not somebody who should appear in the juvenile system.”

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna told Fox News that two years is the maximum sentence for any juvenile in the new program over the age of 25. (RELATED: Female Swimmer Says She And Her Teammates Are Uncomfortable Sharing Locker Room With Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas: REPORT)

Tubbs’ criminal record includes arrests for battery, drug possession and probation violations as well as a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and a separate allegation of sexually assaulting a minor which never resulted in prosecution, according to the Los Angeles Times.

