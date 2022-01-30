HIGHLIGHTS: The Rams Beat The 49ers, Advance To The Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

With a little more than a minute remaining in the NFC title game, Jimmy G found himself under intense pressure from the Rams and he tossed a pick! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAMS GET THE PICK!! RAMS GET THE PICK!! pic.twitter.com/LqQlxLBBbB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

It’s hard to put into words how happy I am right now. Matthew Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl. As a lifetime Detroit Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier.

I wish you could all see how much I’m smiling right now. I’m literally grinning ear-to-ear. That’s how happy I am for Stafford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

He balled out and he’s now led the Rams to the Super Bowl. He literally left the Lions and made the Super Bowl the very next season.

What an absolute stud of a quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Bengals vs. the Rams for the Lombardi Trophy. I can’t wait to watch!