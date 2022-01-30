Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: The Rams Beat The 49ers, Advance To The Super Bowl

Rams (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1487978170489966594)

Rams (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1487978170489966594)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

With a little more than a minute remaining in the NFC title game, Jimmy G found himself under intense pressure from the Rams and he tossed a pick! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to put into words how happy I am right now. Matthew Stafford is headed to the Super Bowl. As a lifetime Detroit Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier.

I wish you could all see how much I’m smiling right now. I’m literally grinning ear-to-ear. That’s how happy I am for Stafford.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

He balled out and he’s now led the Rams to the Super Bowl. He literally left the Lions and made the Super Bowl the very next season.

What an absolute stud of a quarterback.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Bengals vs. the Rams for the Lombardi Trophy. I can’t wait to watch!