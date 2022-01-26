The Rams Are Favored By -3.5 Against The 49ers In The NFC Championship

Oddsmakers think the Rams are likely headed to the Super Bowl.

As of Wednesday morning, Matthew Stafford and company are -3.5 favorites over the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The matchup is scheduled for 6:30 EST on Fox.

This has to be the easiest line of the entire playoffs. The Rams are at home, they’re coming off a huge upset win against the Bucs and Matthew Stafford is balling.

Did the 49ers recently win on the road against the Rams? Yes, but that means nothing right now. It doesn’t mean anything at all.

All that matters is what’s going to happen this Sunday night, and I like the Rams to put in work against Jimmy G and the 49ers.

Now, am I biased with my views on taking the Rams at -3.5? Without a doubt. I’m very biased because I’m a huge fan of Matthew Stafford.

He wasted years of his career playing for the Lions and had nothing to show for it when it was said and done.

Now, he’s 60 minutes away from playing in the Super Bowl. How could you not cheer for him?

Make sure to catch the game Sunday night! I can’t wait.