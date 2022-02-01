Urban Meyer Says He’s ‘Leaning Towards’ Picking The Bengals To Win The Super Bowl

Urban Meyer thinks the Cincinnati Bengals have a great shot to win the Super Bowl.

During an interview with Outkick’s Dan Dakich, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach broke down his opinions of what will happen in the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rams Advance To The Super Bowl After Insane Ending Against The 49ers https://t.co/kxLlL63P7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2022

Meyer admitted that the Rams are clearly the more talented team, but he hasn’t ruled out picking the Bengals! In fact, he said he’s “leaning towards” taking Joe Burrow and company.

You can watch his full comments below.

“Who’s more talented? The #Rams. But my heart is telling me that there’s a chance that this is one of those historic moments for the #Bengals. I might be leaning toward the Bengals.” – @CoachUrbanMeyer on Don’t @ Me w/ @dandakich #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/9mK5rxvYzj — OutKick (@Outkick) January 31, 2022

I love how Urban Meyer spent that entire clip hyping up how incredible the Rams are as a team, and then at the last moment, he did a 180 by claiming he’s “leaning towards” riding with Burrow.

That was one hell of a massive twist that we didn’t see coming!

Matthew Stafford has finally made the Super Bowl. After the Detroit Lions wasted more than a decade of his career, it’s about damn time Stafford gets the respect he deserves for being a great quarterback. pic.twitter.com/xwR8QCzSIq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2022

The unfortunate part for Meyer is that I’m not sure anyone is going to take his opinions too seriously these days.

He burned his credibility when he was run out of Jacksonville. His NFL career came crashing down in spectacular fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Now, does that mean he doesn’t know anything about football just because he failed in the NFL? Of course not. That’d be a ridiculous thing to believe.

‘Motherf**ker’: Coach Unloads On Urban Meyer With Golden Quote https://t.co/dmsjS9BzOR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2021

So, who are you riding with in the Super Bowl? It sounds like Meyer will ultimately take the Bengals. Let us know who you think will win in the comments!