Cincinnati Cancels School The Monday After The Super Bowl

Cincinnati public schools won’t have classes the day after the Super Bowl.

According to USA Today, Cincinnati school officials have decided to cancel classes the Monday after the Bengals and Rams play in the Super Bowl so that people can celebrate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Super Bowl Monday

In celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl, Ross Local School District will not be in session on Monday, February 14th. This day will be a calamity day and no remote learning will occur. Staff and students will not report on the 14th. — Chad Konkle (@RossLocalSuper) January 31, 2022

This is such an awesome move from the public schools in Cincy. It’s the definition of an awesome move. Nobody enjoys waking up and getting back to their routine the day after the Super Bowl, and most people don’t even have a dog in the fight.

If your team is playing, you dread that Monday morning, especially if you lose. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Either way, you’re not going to be pumped about going to school whether or not the Bengals win or lose if you’re a Cincy fan. If they win, you want to celebrate through the night and if they lose, you don’t want to have to grab your books and be at school.

That’s just a fact, and now the young people in Cincy won’t have to worry about it.

Props to the officials in Cincy for pulling off this great move.