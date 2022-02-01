Parents Fight Back Against Virginia School District Over Masks

Parents gathered Jan. 27 outside Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia, to protest the Fairfax County Public Schools district over its defiance of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making face masks optional in schools.

Daily Caller reporters went on-scene to interview some of the protesters. (RELATED: School Boards Sue After Gov. Youngkin Makes Masks Optional)

WATCH:

“They’ve been isolated. They’ve been separated. We use the word segregation. We’re told not to use that word even though by definition that’s what’s happening to my kids because they’re choosing to exercise their right,” said one of the protesting parents.

Another protester stated, “I believe America is a country of freedom, and we should not accept that.”

“I expected that I was going to have the right to walk into my school maskless, and I ended up getting suspended,” a protester who said she goes to school in Herndon told the Daily Caller.

One parent previously attended a school board meeting after claiming she found pornography at her son’s high school. The parent alleged the school returned the book to the library and labeled it “not obscene.”

The school board meeting also saw parents that supported the district over its defiance of the executive order.

