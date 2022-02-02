Gigi Hadid Shines In Variety Of Jaw-Dropping Outfits In Latest Magazine Shoot

Gigi Hadid definitely won the day Wednesday when she posted a variety of pictures on Instagram in jaw-dropping outfits from her latest magazine shoot.

The 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked truly amazing in a shimmering gold dress, as she posed on the cover of the March issue of InStyle magazine in the photos. In one snap, the lingerie model rocked little more than black lingerie, sheer sparkling black and silver tights and high heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

She captioned the post, "new @instylemagazine big love and thanks friends."

In a second post, Hadid posed braless wearing a gorgeous emerald green jacket and pants suit. She completed the look with loose hair and jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

In another post, the supermodel shines in photos of her wearing a black and white suit jacket, white button-up vest, and red fishnet tights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The lingerie model’s fashion sense is always on point no matter the occasion. And one glance at her social media account proves that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

