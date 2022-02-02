Joy Behar Says Neil Gorsuch Is ‘Pro-Life But Won’t Wear A Mask’

“The View” co-host blasted Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday for being pro-life and refusing to wear a mask.

WATCH:

Guest cohost, Tara Setmayer, filling in for regular host Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended for her comments about the Holocaust, criticized Gorsuch for speaking at meeting of conservative-libertarian organization, The Federalist Society, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ Over Holocaust Remarks)

“The problem here (is) usually when Supreme Court justices would speak it would be in an academic setting, which no one really has a problem with” Setmayer said.

“But in this case, because of the docket the Supreme Court has coming up and… abortion is such a hot button issue in this country as we all know, Gorsuch, he’s going to be presiding over this and this is so overtly, clearly partisan here. I think it’s problematic.”

The hosts then discussed Republican candidate for Michigan governor Garrett Soldano’s belief that babies conceived through rape should not be aborted.

“It is a little annoying that Gorsuch who is supposedly pro-life won’t wear a mask,” Behar said just before the segment ended, referencing the recent controversy surrounding Gorsuch and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s alleged conflict over masking. This allegation has been disputed by Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor.

Behar’s criticism of Gorsuch comes as the CDC has recently changed its guidelines concerning masks, clarifying “that some types of masks and respirators provide more protection to the wearer than others” and noting that “loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection.”