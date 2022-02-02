Maskless Students Suspended For Minimum Of 10 Days, Could Face Trespassing Charges

A maskless high schooler in Loudoun County, Virginia, was suspended for 10 days for failing to comply with the district’s mask mandate, according to documentation obtained by the Daily Caller.

Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) parents Scott and Karen Mineo were informed Feb. 2 that their 11th-grade maskless daughter would be suspended from Stone Bridge High School for “willful or continued disobedience of school rules and regulations or school personnel.” The first paragraph of the letter states that the suspension is in effect for 10 days, though the second paragraph states that the suspension ends when the student “is in compliance with LCPS mitigation policies.”

At the bottom of the suspension letter, the Mineos were informed that if their daughter violated her suspension, she could be charged with “trespassing.” (RELATED: Virginia Mother Calls Radio Show Crying After Her Maskless Child Was Allegedly Detained In Principal’s Office)

Parents with children in elementary school were threatened Feb. 2 to have their children charged with trespassing, as well. LCPS’ Creighton’s Corner Elementary School Assistant Principal told parents that maskless elementary schoolers placed on suspension could be charged with trespassing for coming back to school, according to audio obtained by the Daily Caller.

“It is important that I point out to you, stated in the letter that you’ll receive, it’s important that I point out to you that they’re not allowed on campus or on Loudoun County Public School property starting tomorrow,” said Assistant Principal Janet Davidson. “It will be considered trespassing.”

This is audio from the Assistant Principal of a Loudoun County elementary school informing parents that children who come back to school maskless will be charged with “trespassing” In Virginia, trespassing is a Class I felony that holds a 12-month jail sentence or $2,500 fine pic.twitter.com/lawXgLIfI5 — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) February 2, 2022

Trespassing in Virginia could be considered a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to the Virginia code. Class 1 misdemeanors are “the most serious misdemeanors in Virginia” and are punishable up to 12 months in jail, or a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

The Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese reported that Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares is “set to intervene” in the Loudoun County mask fight.

“I think you’ll be seeing some moves from our office in the next 24 hours on behalf of those parents in Loudoun,” Miyares said.

Loudoun County Public School’s spokesperson Wayde Byard told the Daily Caller that suspended students have access to their schoolwork through “Schoology.” Byard confirmed that students will be suspended for 10 days or “until they comply with the LCPS COVID-19 mitigation practices.”

“As soon as students comply, the suspension will end,” Byard said. “Students who continue to refuse to wear a mask after 10 days will be recommended for further action.”