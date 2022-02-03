Bomani Jones Goes On Bizarre Rant, Says ‘White People’ Are The Problem With The NFL

Bomani Jones recently went on an unhinged rant about the NFL and white people.

During a conversation with Dan Le Batard following Brian Flores suing the NFL, the ESPN star claimed “white people” are to blame for the NFL having issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not.

I’m not going to sit here and claim the NFL is perfect as an organization. I’m not going to do that because no organization is perfect.

However, what I will say is that Bomani Jones claiming “white people” are to blame for all the issues is ridiculous and he knows it.

He also knows that making insane comments will result in headlines and outrage, and that’s probably all that matters to him.

Fired NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing League For Racial Discrimination https://t.co/ge9cQjW40i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Furthermore, we have no idea if any of the allegations made by Brian Flores are even true! Does Bomani Jones have some proof about racial discrimination or under the table offers of money to lose that we don’t?

If he does, offer them up for the rest of us to see!

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

Otherwise, relax a bit with the racial accusations. It’s not going to get anything fixed, and it will almost certainly just turn people off to hearing solutions.