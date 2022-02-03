Spike Lee Is Making A Documentary About Colin Kaepernick For ESPN

Spike Lee is teaming up with ESPN for a documentary about Colin Kaepernick.

Despite the fact nobody wants to watch garbage about the disgraced former 49ers quarterback, The Associated Press reported that Lee “will direct a multipart documentary for” the network that will include “extensive interviews” with Kaep. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spike Lee is directing a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick. ESPN Films says the documentary will include extensive interviews with the ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback and footage from his personal archive. https://t.co/SkOA3PYFfZ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2022

Why is this necessary? Why do we need a documentary about Colin Kaepernick? Is anyone on the planet asking for this? I think the answer to that is a firm no.

Yet, ESPN apparently never got the message that Kaepernick is old news because they’re now bringing fans a new documentary series about him!

Colin Kaepernick Claims White People Want To See An ‘Acceptable Negro’ On TV, Attacks Two Iconic Characters https://t.co/4PUrnaWm3U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2021

Do we think the documentary will be totally fair and honest? I somehow doubt it. If it is fair and honest, it’ll cover the former 49ers QB wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Do we all think that will be the documentary series? I think the answer to that is a firm no. I will be absolutely shocked if it is.

‘What The F**k’: Joe Rogan Hammers Colin Kaepernick For Comparing NFL Players To Slaves https://t.co/nyvfJmaBi9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 1, 2021

ESPN should focus more on promoting big games and less on an athlete who flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion. Of course, that won’t happen because going woke is the most popular business model in 2022!