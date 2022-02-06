‘1883’ Is Incredible Through Seven Episodes

“1883” is an outstanding TV series.

Early Sunday, I finished the seventh episode of the hit Paramount+ series with Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Isabel May. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

While I knew I was going to like “1883” after the first couple episodes, Taylor Sheridan’s latest hit is on a different level after the seventh episode.

I can’t remember the last show I saw that felt so raw and so real. Every single second of action, you feel like you’re there and you feel the hopelessness of the situation.

Sheridan and the entire cast have done a brilliant job, and that’s putting it lightly.

In the latest episode, James, Shea, Thomas and the rest of the crew came across some horse thieves following a storm and all hell broke loose.

Just when it looked like all hope was lost, a Native American Elsa had grown close with and a strange and mysterious man played by Taylor Sheridan arrived to save the day.

The action was intense, gritty and kept me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Watching that dude get cut up by a hatchet was something else.

I had high expectations for “1883,” and through the first seven episodes of season one, I couldn’t be more impressed. Expectations weren’t met. They were exceeded by a large margin.

Is “1883” as great as “Yellowstone”? It’s hard to say seeing as how we only have had seven episodes and the latter has had four seasons, but I will say that there is a ton of potential for the gap to eventually be closed.

If you’re not already watching “1883,” I can’t recommend it enough!