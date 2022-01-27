‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Talks About The Romanticization Of The West Compared To The ‘Reality’

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan shared some awesome comments about the backdrop of the show.

The creator of the hit TV series with Kevin Costner and “1883” compared and contrasted how people view the West compared to what the reality was as people explored the unknown. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

For fans of the show, you won’t want to miss what he said!

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Sheridan said the following on the “Yellowstone” podcast when asked about the romanticization of the West and the reality:

Well, the romance everyone understands. We were taught it in school. We’ve seen it in movies and TV since movies and TV shows were made, and there is a romance to it. There’s a romantic notion to going somewhere new and discovering some new place that holds this hopeful utopia. The reality is there were already other people already living there that really didn’t want anyone to come there because they were there and they’d been pushed there. And, then that doesn’t mean that there weren’t heroes that went west. That doesn’t mean there weren’t heroes that defied those who went west.

You can watch his full comments below.

#YellowstoneTV creator Taylor Sheridan and Executive Producer David C. Glasser talk with @_JeffersonWhite about the thematic building blocks of the series. Listen to episode 8 of the official podcast here: https://t.co/D2PU9y9Mmo Presented by @WynnLasVegas pic.twitter.com/b7N6uHyRVr — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 27, 2022

These comments from Sheridan shouldn’t surprise anyone. Anyone who watches “Yellowstone” or “1883” knows that the shows are about the romanticization of the West compared to the brutal hardships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Look no further than the first few episodes of “1883.” Elsa had all the hope and optimism in the world on the trip to Oregon.

Then, it was snatched away from her when her newfound love was gunned down by bandits. She romanticized the situation without understanding the brutal truths in front of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “1883” and “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!