Freedom Convoy Started By Truckers Spreads To Finland

Screenshot/Twitter/AaronGinnTwitter

Kay Smythe Contributor
Finland’s capital city of Helsinki is the latest to see their own “Freedom Convoy” against COVID-19 mandates as protesters shut down major thoroughfares throughout the city.

Reports from news outlets and posts on social media show hundreds, potentially thousands of Finnish citizens protesting COVID-19 restrictions, fuel prices and demanding the resignation of the government. (RELATED: American Truckers Plan ‘Convoy To DC’ To Protest Vaccine Mandates)

Finnish police detained at least 55 protesters outside the parliament buildings Friday evening after they had been ordered to disperse. Police began towing vehicles obstructing the road and later tweeted that one of their tow truck’s tires had been slashed, according to YLE News. Videos of altercations between police and protesters have been posted to Twitter.

Protesters continued to convoy throughout the weekend despite snowstorms. Delivery vans, motor homes and cars joined the convoy, according to EuroNews.

A travel alert was released by the United States Embassy in Helsinki, telling travelers to monitor local media for updates on major thoroughfares throughout the city. “Demonstrations are expected to take place beginning today, February 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m. Demonstrations are expected to resume daily through Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day,” the statement said.