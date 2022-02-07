Freedom Convoy Started By Truckers Spreads To Finland

Finland’s capital city of Helsinki is the latest to see their own “Freedom Convoy” against COVID-19 mandates as protesters shut down major thoroughfares throughout the city.

Reports from news outlets and posts on social media show hundreds, potentially thousands of Finnish citizens protesting COVID-19 restrictions, fuel prices and demanding the resignation of the government. (RELATED: American Truckers Plan ‘Convoy To DC’ To Protest Vaccine Mandates)

〰️ 🪧_||~ 🇫🇮 〰️🎦 from the protest tonight in #Helsinki, #Finland against restrictions, #fuelprices & to demand the resignation of the government. The demonstrators of the convoy are again expected to gather on #Saturday #ConvoyFinland2022 #Manifs5fevrierpic.twitter.com/k0KfxJMUrl — A Deniz Engelhardt (@EngelhardtDeniz) February 5, 2022

Finnish police detained at least 55 protesters outside the parliament buildings Friday evening after they had been ordered to disperse. Police began towing vehicles obstructing the road and later tweeted that one of their tow truck’s tires had been slashed, according to YLE News. Videos of altercations between police and protesters have been posted to Twitter.

Elokapinalliset kannettiin busseihin kuin kuninkaalliset. Tällä hetkellä poliisi hakkaa pampuilla mielenosoittajia ja käyttää poliisikoiria pic.twitter.com/sIolSj8b7l — Ilmainen Ämpäri (@Ilmainen_ampari) February 4, 2022

Protesters continued to convoy throughout the weekend despite snowstorms. Delivery vans, motor homes and cars joined the convoy, according to EuroNews.

And the movement goes viral. Finland’s Freedom Convoy tonight in Helsinki.pic.twitter.com/ydB7VsM7Pr — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 5, 2022

A travel alert was released by the United States Embassy in Helsinki, telling travelers to monitor local media for updates on major thoroughfares throughout the city. “Demonstrations are expected to take place beginning today, February 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m. Demonstrations are expected to resume daily through Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day,” the statement said.