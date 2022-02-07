Editorial

REPORT: The Texans Are In Talks To Hire Lovie Smith As The Team’s Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans walks off the field after their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Houston Texans are reportedly preparing to make an incredibly stupid head coaching decision.

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are “in talks with their associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about potentially becoming their next head coach.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shefter also reported that Smith has been in the mix for awhile in the head coaching search, but the former Illinois head coach has “gained steam in recent days.”

If the Texans hire Lovie Smith as their head coach, the entire front office should be fired and the owner should sell the team.

I don’t care that he’s already the franchise’s DC or that he had some success with the Bears. That was a long time ago.

You know what Lovie Smith recently did? Coached at Illinois and the Fighting Illini were consistently one of the worst P5 teams in America.

So, I’m not really sure what the hell the Texans are doing by even considering Smith. Go get Brian Flores. Hell, hire me and you’ll probably have a similar level of success that you would with Smith.

If Texans fans have any pride at all, they should take to the streets to protest this nonsense. You can’t let Houston make Smith the head coach. You just can’t do it.