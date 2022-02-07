REPORT: The Texans Are In Talks To Hire Lovie Smith As The Team’s Head Coach

The Houston Texans are reportedly preparing to make an incredibly stupid head coaching decision.

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are “in talks with their associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about potentially becoming their next head coach.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texans are now in talks with their associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about potentially becoming their next head coach, sources tell me and @fieldyates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Shefter also reported that Smith has been in the mix for awhile in the head coaching search, but the former Illinois head coach has “gained steam in recent days.”

Texans have included Lovie Smith in their discussions all along, but his candidacy as head coach has gained steam in recent days, per source. https://t.co/fo8Vll4lFl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

If the Texans hire Lovie Smith as their head coach, the entire front office should be fired and the owner should sell the team.

I don’t care that he’s already the franchise’s DC or that he had some success with the Bears. That was a long time ago.

The Texans are “in talks” to hire their associate HC and DC Lovie Smith as their next HC, per @AdamSchefter and @FieldYates pic.twitter.com/gQ9icLAWrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2022

You know what Lovie Smith recently did? Coached at Illinois and the Fighting Illini were consistently one of the worst P5 teams in America.

So, I’m not really sure what the hell the Texans are doing by even considering Smith. Go get Brian Flores. Hell, hire me and you’ll probably have a similar level of success that you would with Smith.

Texans strongly considered Josh McCown for their head coaching opening but will not be going in that direction I’m told. They are now considering Lovie Smith for the opening after firing David Culley after just one season. Second straight year of chaos and dysfunction in hiring — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 7, 2022

If Texans fans have any pride at all, they should take to the streets to protest this nonsense. You can’t let Houston make Smith the head coach. You just can’t do it.