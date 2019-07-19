Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith Has A Massive Gray Beard

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has a gigantic gray beard these days.

Smith attended Big 10 media days Thursday, and showed off his majestic facial hair and beast of a beard. In fact, this beard might rival my own, and we all know how seriously I take my beard.

Take a gander at this thing below.

Lovie Smith beard update: luxurious pic.twitter.com/trLyVLfeqm — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) July 18, 2019

My friends, I have said a lot of bad things about the Illinois football program over the years. I have said just some awful things.

I’ve said they’re trash, I’ve said they’re a joke, I’ve said they don’t belong in the B1G, I’ve called them one of the worst programs ever.

I could say all that stuff again. I could remind you all how pathetic their fans are. I could do all of that, but I’m not going to. I’m not going to bring that stuff up because Smith’s beard is just too badass.

I might have underestimated what Illinois is going to be all about this year. When a guy with a beard like that is calling the shots, you can guarantee that all bets are off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball) on Jul 18, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

Illinois might have been trash before, and they might be trash in the very near future. However, I’m not betting against a team whose leader looks like he walked off a war that was fought in the Rocky Mountains for the past five years.

I’m not betting against that team at all.

I thought Oct. 19 would be a glorified practice for the Badgers when they play Illinois. I very much no longer feel that way.

This is going to be a battle to the death as long as Smith is rocking that beard.