‘Rules For Thee And Not For Me’: Ted Cruz Tweets Photo Of Obama

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted a photo of former President Barack Obama on Sunday, implying that he was breaking mask rules.

The picture Cruz tweeted depicts Obama standing with his arms crossed while in close proximity to several other men. While the other men pictured are wearing face masks, the former president is not.

“Rules for thee and not for me,” Cruz wrote in the tweet. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Campaign Scrambles To Do Damage Control Following Maskless Image With Children)

Rules for thee and not for me. https://t.co/PI0nnxwzDP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2022

Obama was reportedly photographed Friday without a mask while talking with employees of a construction company at his new home in Hawaii, according to Fox News. Although the state of Hawaii does not require mask-wearing outdoors, Cruz and other conservatives were quick to criticize the former president.

Wear your mask peasant! Do as I say! Scowling Obama inspects his new multi-million dollar Hawaii mansion and controversial sea wall | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/BsKCrvxoCG — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) February 6, 2022

This is a photo of a maskless Obama today in Hawaii inspecting the construction of his oceanfront mansion while all the blue-collar, working-class construction laborers are FORCED to wear masks in his presence. PLEASE DO NOT share this photo. Obama would not like it AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/rpGMSqkAaa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2022

Obama is one of several political figures who have been spotted maskless in recent months while around other people wearing masks. Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams faced backlash after a photo of her sitting maskless among a group of masked children went viral Friday.