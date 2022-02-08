Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff Ushered Out Of School By Secret Service Due To Bomb Threat

Secret Service agents evacuated second gentleman Douglas Emhoff from a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, was visiting Dunbar High School for an event celebrating Black History Month, according to NBC News. School staff informed the security detail of a bomb threat, and agents ushered Emhoff out of the building. The school then instructed teachers to carry out a general evacuation of the building, according to a White House pool report.

Reporters traveling with him say the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was just ushered out of the room by a Secret Service agent at Dunbar High School, which is in northwest Washington. No other details on why yet. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 8, 2022

Harris was not with Emhoff at the time, as her schedule had her transferring from lunch with President Joe Biden to a weekly economic briefing, also with the president.

D.C. school administrators said no one was hurt in the incident and the building had been cleared.

“We took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe,” D.C. Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. “The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

Neither law enforcement nor school administrators have yet revealed the source or intent of the bomb threat.

When asked about the incident during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she did not have any updates.