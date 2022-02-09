Betty Davis, Funk Singer And Ex-Wife of Miles Davis, Dead At 77

Betty Davis, funk singer and ex-wife of jazz legend Miles Davis, died Wednesday at the age of 77, according to a statement posted on her website.

The statement included a quote from Davis’ friend, Connie Portis, who confirmed the singer’s passing. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis,” the statement reads in part. “At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona.”

Davis was 77-years-old, according to Rolling Stone, which had confirmed Davis’ passing with her friend, Danielle Maggio. Davis died of natural causes, which Rolling Stone confirmed with Amie Downs, the communications director for Allegheny County in Pennsylvania. Davis resided in Pittsburgh for 40 years after she left the music industry, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Report: Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier’s Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Heart Failure)

Davis released her self-titled debut album in 1973, followed by “They Say I’m Different” in 1974 and “Nasty Gal” in 1975, according to Pitchfork. Davis, who was born Betty Mabry, married Miles Davis in 1968, but the marriage only lasted a year, Pitchfork reported.

Davis was known for her “sexually liberated” music and singles like “If I’m Lucky I Might Get Picked Up” and “Shut Off The Lights.” In addition, she wore “convention-flaunting outfits” and possessed a “no-apologies bravado.”

Davis’ life and career were chronicled in a 2017 documentary titled, “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” according to Pop Matters.