Watch Zac Efron In The Sinister Trailer For ‘Firestarter’

“Firestarter” looks like it might be a very solid movie.

The plot of the film based on a Stephen King story, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the trailer below. It looks like a fun time.

I can only speak for myself, but I think this movie looks awesome. Zac Efron is a criminally underrated actor.

Due to the fact he was in “High School Musical” and some other less than stellar projects back in the day, people don’t take him very seriously.

Well, they should because he knows how to act, and that’s a fact. At this point, I assume most stuff he does is going to be solid before I even see it.

Secondly, any project from Stephen King that makes the big screen or ends up on TV also tends to be very good.

“11.22.63” is one of my favorite series ever made. No matter what you think about him as a person or his politics, the dude knows how to move the needle when it comes to entertainment. That’s just a fact, and there are far too many examples to list.

He’s a generational talent when it comes to storytelling.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Firestarter” starting May 13.