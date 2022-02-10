The NFL Will Start Playing Games In Germany Next Season

The NFL is expanding to Germany.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the first game will be played in Germany this upcoming season and there will be future games through 2025.

The NFL announced that Munich will host the first ever regular season game in Germany next year. The NFL will play four games in Germany from 2022 to 2025 — two in Munich and two in Frankfurt. Big news as the NFL continues to expand internationally. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2022

This is great news for the NFL and fans around the globe. There has been chatter about having games in Germany for seemingly forever.

Now, it’s actually happening. Two games will take place in Munich and two will take place in Frankfurt. I’m also guessing that if this goes well, we’ll see a lot more games in Germany.

It’ll probably become a similar setup to what the NFL currently has in London.

NFL will play its first regular-season game in Munich in 2022, and four games all together in Germany through 2025. pic.twitter.com/f9Twbu1K2P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

The more the game of football expands around the globe, the better it is for everyone involved. As fans, we should want the NFL to be an international brand.

The bigger the game gets, the more fans the sport will have, the more money will be made and so forth. A rising tide lifts all ships!

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Munich will host a game in 2022, and there will be four total games in Germany over 4 years — two in Munich, two in Frankfurt. In addition, there will be a game in Mexico this coming season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

While I’m not a fan at all of Roger Goodell, I have to give credit where credit is due. This is a great move!