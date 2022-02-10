Editorial

The NFL Will Start Playing Games In Germany Next Season

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NFL is expanding to Germany.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the first game will be played in Germany this upcoming season and there will be future games through 2025. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is great news for the NFL and fans around the globe. There has been chatter about having games in Germany for seemingly forever.

Now, it’s actually happening. Two games will take place in Munich and two will take place in Frankfurt. I’m also guessing that if this goes well, we’ll see a lot more games in Germany.

It’ll probably become a similar setup to what the NFL currently has in London.

The more the game of football expands around the globe, the better it is for everyone involved. As fans, we should want the NFL to be an international brand.

The bigger the game gets, the more fans the sport will have, the more money will be made and so forth. A rising tide lifts all ships!

While I’m not a fan at all of Roger Goodell, I have to give credit where credit is due. This is a great move!