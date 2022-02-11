Kayvon Thibodeaux Doesn’t Want To Play For The Rams Because Taxes Are Too High In California

Kayvon Thibodeaux cares a lot about not paying much in taxes.

The former Oregon superstar is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, and he’s hoping to land in a state with low taxes! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT🌍 (@kayvonthibodeaux)

Thibodeaux told ProFootballTalk that while he’s a Rams fan, he has no interest in playing in California and paying up to 12.3% in state income taxes.

However, if he goes first overall to the Jaguars, he’ll end up in Florida, which has no state income tax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT🌍 (@kayvonthibodeaux)

While Thibodeaux’s thoughts on an Alabama education were whacked out, it’s always great to hear athletes who care a lot about their money.

I also would have no interest in paying high state income taxes. I’m interested in saving and investing as much as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT🌍 (@kayvonthibodeaux)

I know a lot of people would just focus on going to the best team, but if you’re only focused on that, you might end up paying an outrageous amount of money in taxes.

Paying more than 12% in state income tax is absolutely outrageous. That’s absurd. It’s borderline robbery.

‘Dumb Jocks’: Football Star Destroys Alabama In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/MZnac4EiZw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2022

The good news for Thibodeaux is that he’s going to be off the board long before a team from California has a pick. Just keep counting and saving your money! That’s a mindset I absolutely respect.