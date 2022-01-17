‘The David Hookstead Show’: Jack O’Callahan Rips Athletes Who Use Their Platforms To Protest, The Cowboys Lose After Incredibly Stupid Final Play, Bill Belichick Says He’s Not Retiring, Leaked Photo Shows Caleb Williams Wearing A USC Uniform, Greg McElroy Responds To Kayvon Thibodeaux Trashing Alabama and ‘Justified’ Is Returning To TV

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about my awesome interview with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan, the Cowboys lose to the 49ers after one of the dumbest plays imaginable, Bill Belichick says he will return to coach the Patriots next season, a leaked photo appears to show Caleb Williams wearing a USC uniform, Greg McElroy hits back at Kayvon Thibodeaux’s criticism of the University of Alabama and “Justified” is returning to TV for a limited series with Timothy Olyphant.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- ‘Sick To My Stomach’: Miracle On Ice Hero Hammers Athletes Who Protest, Takes A Shot At LeBron James
- The Cowboys Lose After One Of The Dumbest Plays In NFL History
- Bill Belichick Reveals If He Will Retire
- Leaked Photo Shows Star Quarterback Apparently Transferring To This School
- ‘IQ Test’: Legendary QB Hits Back Hard At Football Star Who Trashed The University Of Alabama
- Remember The Hit Show ‘Justified’? It’s Coming Back To TV
As always, thanks for taking some time out of your busy schedules to hang out with me for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” Make sure to check back Tuesday for another new one!